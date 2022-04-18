CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 18, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 247 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 3 PM PDT this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with localized gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather