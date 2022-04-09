CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

combined seas 11 to 16 feet when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and

Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

combined seas 8 to 13 feet when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

