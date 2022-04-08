CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 8, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

253 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 55 kt and seas 15 to 19 feet at 16 seconds

expected. For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 12 seconds

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 3 AM Saturday to 3 AM PDT

Sunday. For the Gale Warning, until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet at 12 seconds

expected. For the Storm Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 50 kt and seas 15 to 20 feet at 15 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 3 AM

PDT Saturday. For the Storm Warning, from 3 AM Saturday to 3

AM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT

this morning.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

gusts up to 50 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet at 12 seconds

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20

kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to

9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM

to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 12 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 9 to 14 feet at 12 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 12 to 17 feet at 12 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 10 to 15 feet at 12 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

