SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

305 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

