CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 9, 2022 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 302 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 8 to 12 feet expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather