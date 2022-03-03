CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 3, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 246 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet at 11 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 13 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PST SATURDAY... expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 11 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Friday to 3 AM PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Friday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PST gusts up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet at 11 seconds kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet at 11 seconds * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM Friday to 3 AM PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 14 to 16 feet at 12 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Friday. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY... seas 9 to 13 feet at 11 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet at 11 seconds 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 11 seconds expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM to 9 PM PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM PST Friday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PST gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet at 11 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 11 * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PST Friday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. seas 6 to 11 feet at 11 seconds expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather