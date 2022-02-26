CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

219 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 13 to 18 ft at 17 seconds expected.

For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 12 seconds expected.

* WHERE...For the Small Craft Advisory, areas beyond 2 nm from

shore will be affected, except closer to shore near Cape Blanco

and farther from shore near Brookings. All areas are affected by

the Gale Warning, with the strongest winds expected north of

Port Orford this evening and overnight.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM today to 10 AM PST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST today.

Steep to potentially very steep seas will follow the gales

Sunday into Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather