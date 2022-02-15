CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 235 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 10 to 15 feet expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 9 to 14 feet expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 9 PM PST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today. combined seas 8 to 11 feet expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 7 to 11 feet expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands. evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to noon PST today. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather