CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

235 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

combined seas 10 to 15 feet expected when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest

California.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 9 to 14 feet expected when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 9 PM PST this

evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today.

combined seas 8 to 11 feet expected when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING

TO NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 7 to 11 feet expected when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning

to noon PST today.

