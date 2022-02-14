CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 206 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Steep and choppy seas 7 to 12 feet. Strongest winds and highest seas in the outer waters. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island and Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nm. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather