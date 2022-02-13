CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 150 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...North to northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and steep 6 to 9 ft seas with a dominant period of 7 to 8 seconds are expected. Winds may increase and seas may build further Tuesday afternoon. * WHERE...All the area. * WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST and steep 6 to 8 ft seas with a dominant period of 7 to 8 seconds are expected. Winds may increase and seas may build * WHEN...From 4 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather