CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 3, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

236 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

8 to 10 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday.

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

7 to 11 feet at 13 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

