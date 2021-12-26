CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

252 AM PST Sun Dec 26 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 12 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 12 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 11 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 11 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather