CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 19, 2021

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

204 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 10 feet. For

the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 7 to 12 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PST early this

morning. For the Gale Watch, from late Saturday night through

Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

