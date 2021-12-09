CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 10, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

205 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 knots with choppy, steep

seas. Strongest winds and highest seas will be this afternoon

and evening in the outer coastal waters near San Clemente

Island.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island and

Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and

out to 30 nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

