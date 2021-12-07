CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 232 AM PST Tue Dec 7 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds will gradually weaken but do still expect a few lingering isolated pockets of gusty winds as showers exit our waters. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds will gradually weaken but do still expect a few lingering isolated pockets of gusty winds as showers exit our waters. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather