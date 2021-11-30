CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 3, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 152 AM PST Tue Nov 30 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PST FRIDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 15 seconds. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 11 ft at 10 to 13 seconds. * WHERE...Advisory conditions for all areas until the Hazardous Seas Watch, which is from Coos Bay south beyond 10 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Wednesday to noon PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 11 ft at 10 to 13 seconds. * WHERE...Advisory conditions for all areas until the Hazardous Seas Watch, which is from Coos Bay south beyond 10 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Wednesday to noon PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous. * View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very steep sea conditions.