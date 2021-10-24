CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 26, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 149 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Gusty southwest winds shifting to northwest with gusts 20 to 25 knots. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nm and Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds from the southwest will shift to the northwest with periods of light to moderate rain showers Monday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Gusty southwest winds shifting to northwest with gusts 20 to 25 knots. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nm and Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds from the southwest will shift to the northwest with periods of light to moderate rain showers Monday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather