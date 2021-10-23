CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 24, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

259 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 18 to 23

feet possible.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Sunday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Sunday evening through

Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 19 to 24

feet possible.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Sunday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Sunday afternoon through

Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 10 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM

PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather