CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 219 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Steep northwest seas 10 ft at 13 seconds. * WHERE...In the vicinity of Cape Blanco and beyond 5 NM west of the coast. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather