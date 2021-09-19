CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

323 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 9

to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,

should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 13 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,

should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt and

seas 9 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Monday to 6 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,

should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT

MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 8 to

10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to midnight Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,

should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

