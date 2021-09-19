CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 323 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM Monday to 6 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...From noon Monday to midnight Monday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather