CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 19, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Sunday to 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 PM Sunday to 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 15 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 PM Sunday to 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather