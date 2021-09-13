CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 13, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

240 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

10 to 13 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

