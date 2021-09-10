CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 12, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

252 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 3 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 2 AM Saturday to 3 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

