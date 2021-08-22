CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

204 AM PDT Sun Aug 22 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

