CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 16, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

232 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

