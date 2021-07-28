CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

204 AM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3

PM to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

