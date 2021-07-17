CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 18, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

304 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. Local gusts up to 35 k

downwind of Cape Mendocino. Seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to

35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO NOON PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to noon PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather