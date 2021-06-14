CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

202 AM PDT Mon Jun 14 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest

winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet

at 9 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning

to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday morning

through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9

AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 10 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9

AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 10 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 10 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 9 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 9 seconds expected, resulting in

hazardous conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

