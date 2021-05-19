CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

230 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

8 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. Winds will be

strongest near Pt Arena.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM

PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PDT

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING

TO 11 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

