CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

212 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

