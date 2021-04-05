CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

229 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with steep to very

steep and hazardous seas 9 to 11 ft at 10 seconds expected.

Winds ease Tuesday morning to 20 to 25 kt, but seas will

remain steep at 7 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Warning level seas are expected from Gold Beach

southward, with conditions hazardous to small craft expected

for all other areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with steep to very

steep and hazardous seas of 7 to 10 ft at 10 seconds expected.

Winds ease Tuesday morning to 20 to 25 kt, but seas remain

steep at 6 to 8 ft.

* WHERE...Warning level seas are expected from Gold Beach

southward and beyond 5 nm from shore. Conditions hazardous to

small craft are expected for all other areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM this morning

to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM

PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather