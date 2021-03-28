CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 29, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 220 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 7 to 12 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 7 to 12 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 7 to 12 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 7 to 12 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 7 to 12 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 7 to 12 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather