CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 14, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

306 AM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 13 to 15 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts

up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 4 AM

PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts

up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 10 PM

PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

7 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

