CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 11, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service OXNARD CA

144 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM PST...

For the following areas...

Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa

Catalina and Anacapa Islands...

At 140 AM PST, a thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts

was located 5 nm west northwest of Newport Beach, moving east

northeast at 30 knots. It will affect Huntington Beach and Newport

Beach through 215 AM PST.

HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts to nearly 50 knots, and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include...

Newport Harbor.

