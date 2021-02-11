CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 259 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to 3 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to 3 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to 3 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather