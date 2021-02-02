CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

325 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt

and seas 7 to 10 feet. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20

to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST this

morning. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 11 feet. For

the Gale Watch, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

and seas 7 to 9 feet possible.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST this

morning. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 10 feet. For

the Gale Watch, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

and seas 5 to 7 feet possible.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST this

morning. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

