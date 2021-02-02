CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 325 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST this morning. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... 