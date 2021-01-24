CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 259 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 12 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 12 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 12 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 12 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 13 seconds, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 13 seconds, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather