CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 147 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nm and Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could decrease to below gale force Tuesday afternoon but hazardous conditions will persist through Tuesday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather