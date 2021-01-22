CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

219 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt through this morning with steep

seas of 8 to 13 ft. Winds increase late this morning and

afternoon to 15 to 25 kt and seas build to 10 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...All areas. Friday night into Saturday, hazardous warning

levels seas are expected south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...For the current Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 AM this

morning to 4 PM PST Saturday. For the next Small Craft

Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt through this morning with steep

seas of 8 to 13 ft. Winds increase late this morning and

afternoon to 15 to 25 kt and seas build to 10 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...All areas. Friday night into Saturday, hazardous warning

levels seas are expected south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...For the current Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 AM this

morning to 4 PM PST Saturday. For the next Small Craft

Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt through this morning with steep

seas of 7 to 10 ft. Winds increase late this morning and

afternoon to 15 to 25 kt and seas build to 9 to 11 ft. Late

tonight into Saturday, winds diminish to 10 to 20 kt but seas

remain elevated and steep of 8 to 10 ft at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the current Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 AM this

morning to 10 PM PST this evening. For the next Small Craft

Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt through this morning with steep

seas of 7 to 10 ft. Winds increase late this morning and

afternoon to 15 to 25 kt and seas build to 9 to 11 ft. Late

tonight into Saturday, winds diminish to 10 to 20 kt but seas

remain elevated and steep of 8 to 10 ft at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the current Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 AM this

morning to 10 PM PST this evening. For the next Small Craft

Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt through this morning with steep

seas of 7 to 10 ft. Winds increase late this morning and

afternoon to 15 to 25 kt and seas build to 9 to 11 ft. Late

tonight into Saturday, winds diminish to 10 to 20 kt but seas

remain elevated and steep of 8 to 10 ft at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the current Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 AM this

morning to 10 PM PST this evening. For the next Small Craft

Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt through this morning with steep

seas of 7 to 10 ft. Winds increase late this morning and

afternoon to 15 to 25 kt and seas build to 9 to 11 ft. Late

tonight into Saturday, winds diminish to 10 to 20 kt but seas

remain elevated and steep of 8 to 10 ft at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the current Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 AM this

morning to 10 PM PST this evening. For the next Small Craft

Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt through this morning with steep

seas of 8 to 13 ft. Winds increase late this morning and

afternoon to 15 to 25 kt and seas build to 10 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...All areas. Friday night into Saturday, hazardous warning

levels seas are expected south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...For the current Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 AM this

morning to 4 PM PST Saturday. For the next Small Craft

Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt through this morning with steep

seas of 8 to 13 ft. Winds increase late this morning and

afternoon to 15 to 25 kt and seas build to 10 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...All areas. Friday night into Saturday, hazardous warning

levels seas are expected south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...For the current Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 AM this

morning to 4 PM PST Saturday. For the next Small Craft

Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt through this morning with steep

seas of 7 to 10 ft. Winds increase late this morning and

afternoon to 15 to 25 kt and seas build to 9 to 11 ft. Late

tonight into Saturday, winds diminish to 10 to 20 kt but seas

remain elevated and steep of 8 to 10 ft at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the current Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 AM this

morning to 10 PM PST this evening. For the next Small Craft

Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt through this morning with steep

seas of 7 to 10 ft. Winds increase late this morning and

afternoon to 15 to 25 kt and seas build to 9 to 11 ft. Late

tonight into Saturday, winds diminish to 10 to 20 kt but seas

remain elevated and steep of 8 to 10 ft at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the current Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 AM this

morning to 10 PM PST this evening. For the next Small Craft

Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt through this morning with steep

seas of 8 to 13 ft. Winds increase late this morning and

afternoon to 15 to 25 kt and seas build to 10 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...All areas. Friday night into Saturday, hazardous warning

levels seas are expected south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...For the current Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 AM this

morning to 4 PM PST Saturday. For the next Small Craft

Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt through this morning with steep

seas of 8 to 13 ft. Winds increase late this morning and

afternoon to 15 to 25 kt and seas build to 10 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...All areas. Friday night into Saturday, hazardous warning

levels seas are expected south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...For the current Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 AM this

morning to 4 PM PST Saturday. For the next Small Craft

Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather