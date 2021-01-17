CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 230 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and combined seas 6 to 11 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from late Monday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and combined seas 4 to 7 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island and Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today. For the Gale Watch, from late Monday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and combined seas 4 to 7 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island and Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today. For the Gale Watch, from late Monday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and combined seas 4 to 7 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island and Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today. For the Gale Watch, from late Monday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and combined seas 4 to 7 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island and Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today. For the Gale Watch, from late Monday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and combined seas 6 to 11 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from late Monday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather