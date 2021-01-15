CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

209 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 13 to 17 ft at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

