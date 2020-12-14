CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 15, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 259 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 12 to 15 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 11 to 15 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 11 to 14 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 12 to 13 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 15 seconds, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 20 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 3 PM Tuesday to 9 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 18 feet possible. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 18 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast wind 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 25 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 20 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 3 PM Tuesday to 9 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 18 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 18 feet possible. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea conditions.