CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
200 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Steep northwest seas around 10 feet at 11 seconds.
* WHERE...All areas beyond roughly 3 nm from shore.
* WHEN...Through 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels,
and could pose an increased risk to inexperienced mariners.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
