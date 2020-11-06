CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 6, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
242 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 15 to 19 feet at 14 seconds
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to
30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet at 15
seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM
PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and seas 18 to 23 feet at 14 seconds
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to
30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 15 feet at 15
seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 8 PM
PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and seas 16 to 21 feet at 14 seconds
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to
30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet at 15
seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM
PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 16 to 20 feet at 14 seconds
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to
25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 15
seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM
PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Monterey Bay.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25
kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds,
resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. For
the Gale Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to
45 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet at 12 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday evening through
Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25
kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds.
For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up
to 40 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet at 12 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday evening through
Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30
kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet at 15
seconds. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet at 12 seconds
possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST Saturday.
For the Gale Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 10 to 15 feet at 16 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and seas 18 to 23 feet at 14 seconds
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to
30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 15 feet at 15
seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 8 PM
PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and seas 16 to 21 feet at 14 seconds
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to
30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet at 15
seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM
PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 16 to 20 feet at 14 seconds
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to
25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 15
seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM
PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 15 to 19 feet at 14 seconds
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to
30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet at 15
seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM
PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30
kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet at 15
seconds. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet at 12 seconds
possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST Saturday.
For the Gale Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25
kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds,
resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. For
the Gale Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to
45 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet at 12 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday evening through
Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25
kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds.
For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up
to 40 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet at 12 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday evening through
Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
