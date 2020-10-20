CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

226 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts

up to 45 kt and seas 13 to 19 feet expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with local gusts up to

35 kt near Cape Mendocino and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 18 feet expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with local gusts around

35 kt near Pt St George and seas 8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with local gusts near 35 kt

adjacent Cape Mendocino. Seas 6 to 9 feet at 8 seconds. Near

gale conditions possible with building steep seas Tuesday

through Thursday.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with local gusts near 35 kt

adjacent Pt St George. Seas 6 to 9 feet at 8 seconds. Near gale

conditions possible with building steep seas Tuesday through

Thursday.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

