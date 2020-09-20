CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
222 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
steep seas 5 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. Strongest in the
lee of Cape Mendocino.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and steep
seas building to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
_____
