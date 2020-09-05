CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020

_____

HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

222 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 12 ft at 7 seconds

expected. North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Steepest seas will occur beyond 30 nm away from shore.

Strongest winds will occur between Port Orford and Brookings

around 10 to 20 nm away from shore.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 8 AM Sunday to 5

AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this

afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

