CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
241 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt near
Cape Mendocino and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt near Pt
St George and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 kt with occasional gusts up to 50 kt
and seas 14 to 18 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and very
steep seas 12 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather