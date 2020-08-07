CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

238 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

and steep seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Warning, north winds 30

to 40 kt with gusts to 50 kt and very steep seas 10 to 15 ft.

* WHERE...Small craft conditions are for areas south of Cape

Blanco through early Friday afternoon. Gales will will affect

all areas this afternoon.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM

PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...In the advisory area, gusty winds and steep seas

could capsize or damage smaller vessels. For the Gale Watch

area, strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage

vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For Small Craft Advisories, inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port or avoid

the area of hazardous conditions.

For Gale Warnings, mariners should alter plans to avoid strong

winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor,

alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

and steep seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Warning, north winds 30

to 40 kt with gusts to 50 kt and very steep seas 10 to 15 ft.

* WHERE...Small craft conditions will affect most areas, except within

3 nm from shore from about Port Orford north into early this

afternoon. Gales will affect all areas beyond 3 nm from shore

late this afternoon with small craft conditions affecting the

rest of the area.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT

Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...In the advisory area, gusty winds and steep seas

could capsize or damage smaller vessels. For the Gale Watch

area, strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage

vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For Small Craft Advisories, inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port or avoid

the area of hazardous conditions.

For Gale Warnings, mariners should alter plans to avoid strong

winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor,

alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

