CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
238 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt
and steep seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Warning, north winds 30
to 40 kt with gusts to 50 kt and very steep seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Small craft conditions are for areas south of Cape
Blanco through early Friday afternoon. Gales will will affect
all areas this afternoon.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM
PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...In the advisory area, gusty winds and steep seas
could capsize or damage smaller vessels. For the Gale Watch
area, strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage
vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For Small Craft Advisories, inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port or avoid
the area of hazardous conditions.
For Gale Warnings, mariners should alter plans to avoid strong
winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor,
alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt
and steep seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Warning, north winds 30
to 40 kt with gusts to 50 kt and very steep seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Small craft conditions will affect most areas, except within
3 nm from shore from about Port Orford north into early this
afternoon. Gales will affect all areas beyond 3 nm from shore
late this afternoon with small craft conditions affecting the
rest of the area.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...In the advisory area, gusty winds and steep seas
could capsize or damage smaller vessels. For the Gale Watch
area, strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage
vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For Small Craft Advisories, inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port or avoid
the area of hazardous conditions.
For Gale Warnings, mariners should alter plans to avoid strong
winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor,
alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt
and steep seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Warning, north winds 30
to 40 kt with gusts to 50 kt and very steep seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Small craft conditions will affect most areas, except within
3 nm from shore from about Port Orford north into early this
afternoon. Gales will affect all areas beyond 3 nm from shore
late this afternoon with small craft conditions affecting the
rest of the area.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...In the advisory area, gusty winds and steep seas
could capsize or damage smaller vessels. For the Gale Watch
area, strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage
vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For Small Craft Advisories, inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port or avoid
the area of hazardous conditions.
For Gale Warnings, mariners should alter plans to avoid strong
winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor,
alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt
and steep seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Warning, north winds 30
to 40 kt with gusts to 50 kt and very steep seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Small craft conditions will affect most areas, except within
3 nm from shore from about Port Orford north into early this
afternoon. Gales will affect all areas beyond 3 nm from shore
late this afternoon with small craft conditions affecting the
rest of the area.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...In the advisory area, gusty winds and steep seas
could capsize or damage smaller vessels. For the Gale Watch
area, strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage
vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For Small Craft Advisories, inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port or avoid
the area of hazardous conditions.
For Gale Warnings, mariners should alter plans to avoid strong
winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor,
alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.
