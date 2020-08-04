https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-15456512.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA
331 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020
Fog over the coastal waters has reduced visibility to around 1
NM. Conditions are expected to improve by 8 am. The reduced
visibility will result in hazardous navigation for mariners.
_____
